HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Evans Lamar "Sonny" Hamilton, 81, of Hendersonville, NC passed away peacefully at the Elizabeth House on November 16, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Evan S. Hamilton, mother, Marjorie S. Hamilton, brothers, Wayne Hamilton, Kirby Hamilton, Chris Hamilton, a son, Jonathan Lamar Hamilton, a daughter, Marilyn Kay Hamilton and a step-son, Richard Ellington.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Barbara Hamilton; sister, Jane Chambless (Jim); daughter, Beth Gibbs (Bruce); step-son David Ellington (Lori); granddaughters, Kayla Maybin, Lachrisha Hamilton; grandson, Landon Walker; granddaughter, Brittany (Jason) and two great grandchildren Everette and Denver.
Sonny was a graduate of Flat Rock High School, he served three years in the U.S. Marine Corp, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 33 years of service and was a life-long member of Valley Hill Baptist Church.
He was a past member of Etowah Valley Country Club, V.F.W. and the American Legion.
He started golf at an early age and pursued his passion throughout his life and his love of cards (7 hole in ones!)
He was a dedicated mall walker and cherished his time with his mall friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Caserio for his excellent care.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 20th at Jackson Funeral Service with Rev. David Woodie officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Hill Baptist Church, 118 School Street, Hendersonville, NC 28739.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com
or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.