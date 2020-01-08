|
Evelyn Kristina Williams, 76, of Mills River, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep, at the Elizabeth House, surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Reverend Dan Blackwell officiating.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020