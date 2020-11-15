October 3, 1916 – October 23, 2020

Evelyn C. Romeo peacefully passed away on October 23, 2020, in Hendersonville, at the age of 104. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty years, Dr. B. J. Romeo, and her daughter, Fairfid E. Johnson.

Born in Black Mountain, N.C., on October 3, 1916, she was a descendant of pioneer families who came to Western North Carolina in the early 1800s. She was the daughter of the late James E. and Osea Stepp Cordell. She graduated from Brevard College, and attended business schools in Asheville, N.C., and Washington, D.C. She served as the County Court Reporter and Special Superior Court Reporter in Asheville, and also served as Committee Clerk in the 1941 and 1945 N. C. Legislatures. During World War II she served on the staff of the late Senator Robert R. Reynolds, who was Chairman of the Senate Military Affairs Committee in Washington, D.C. Following the end of WWII, she was the Administrative Assistant to the Special Counsel for the Japanese War Trials – The International Tribunal, in Tokyo, Japan, which tried Premier Tojo and other Japanese war criminals. While in Tokyo she met her husband, Dr. Romeo, who was the Chief Medical Officer on the staff of General Douglas MacArthur. Prior to going to Japan for the war trials, she was Office Manager and Account Executive for Kirchofer & Arnold, an investment banking firm in Washington, D.C.

She moved to Hendersonville in 1952 from New York City with Dr. Romeo, the first Internist in Henderson County. She served two terms as State Public Relations Director for the North Carolina Medical Auxiliary, and was one of the original Pink Ladies of the Pardee Hospital Auxiliary.

In the early 1960s she was appointed by Governor Dan Moore as a member of the State Fine Arts Committee, and served as one of the original board members of the Steering Committee of the Hendersonville Free Clinic, and as a board member served as the Legislative Liaison for the Clinic. She served on the Investment Committee of the Community Foundation from 1999-2004, and was Alternate Delegate for Henderson County to the Senior Tar Heel Legislature for nine years.

She is survived by a son and retired attorney, Randolph C. Romeo, and his wife, Ann K. Romeo, of Charleston, South Carolina; a son, Dr. Bruce W. Romeo, and his wife, Susan K. Romeo, of Birmingham, Alabama; her son-in-law, Col. Henry T. Johnson, of Hendersonville; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at a later date.

