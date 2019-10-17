|
|
Fairy Huntley, 87, of Bat Cave, died Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Henderson County, she was the oldest child of the late Willard and Katherine Wright of Bat Cave. Fairy is also preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Huntley to whom she was devoted to for 67 years; and two brothers, Frank and Sam Wright.
She lived all of her life in Henderson County, and was employed for over 30 years as a relay specialist at C.P. Clare in Fairview, NC. Fairy was a charter member of the Bat Cave Fire Department Women's Auxiliary; where she helped in benefits and fund raisers for the department. She was also a member of the Bat Cave Baptist Church; where too she served on fellowship committees.
Fairy is survived by two beloved children, Stephen Huntley and wife Jude of Lexington, NC and Tericia Brimbury of Gastonia; a brother, David Wright and his wife Judy of Fairview; a sister, Yvonne Wright Nanney of Haywood County; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Wright of Hendersonville; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Bat Cave Baptist Church with Rev. David MacEachern and Zack Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:45 to 2:45 P.M. prior to the service at the church.
Memorial may be made in Fairy's memory to: Bat Cave Baptist Church, PO Box 247, Bat Cave, NC 28710 or Bat Cave Volunteer Fire Department, 156 Chimney Rock Road, Bat Cave, NC 28710.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019