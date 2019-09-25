Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Maple Hill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Hill Baptist Church
Fay (Oznell) Kitchen

Fay (Oznell) Kitchen Obituary
Fay Oznell Kitchen of Hendersonville, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Fred and Frances Pridmore Clubb. She was preceded in death by a son, Doug Street and a brother Jerry Clubb.
Fay worked at G.E. for thirteen years. One of her greatest joys was serving the Lord though her bible studies in various assisted living facilities. Fay had a great love for God, her church and church family at Maple Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include; two sons, Dwayne Street and his wife Noreen, David Street and his wife, Theresa all of Hendersonville; one daughter, Shana Kitchen of Seattle, Washington; four grandchildren, Matthew Street and his wife Andrea of Tampa, FL, Jessica Howard of Flat Rock, Kayla Street and Steven Street both of Hendersonville, one brother, Bill Clubb of Myrtle Beach, SC and one sister Wanda McClean and her husband Ed of McRae, GA.
A funeral service will be held Sunday September 29, 2019 at 2 PM at Maple Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael King and Rev. Colby officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
The family would like to thank everyone at Cancer Centers of America in Hendersonville as well as Four Seasons Compassion for Life Hospice.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
