|
|
Fay N. Clukey, 86, of Edneyville went to be with the Lord after a courageous period of declining health on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, FL. She was predeceased by her parents Margaret Millis Napier and Walter Thomas Napier. Fay was a woman of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading her Bible and doing her devotions.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Joseph Clukey, of 21 years. The two lived in Ft. Lauderdale, FL for several years before moving to Hendersonville. They enjoyed spending time together, but especially while traveling in their RV. A few of their best memories were spent camping and exploring beautiful scenic places, such as Alaska, Maine and the Florida Keys.
Fay is survived by two daughters; Susan Powell, Julie Aldridge (Tracy) both of Hendersonville; one sister Pamela Hill (Wayne) of Fernandina Beach, FL; one niece Amy Hill of Yulee, FL; one nephew David Hill (Mandie) of Waverly, GA and a special cousin Sherald North of Flemming Island, FL. Fay had numerous other cousins and aunts; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren who were near and dear to her heart; a stepdaughter Christine Reece (Jon) of North York, Ontario and a stepson Peter Clukey (Mary) of Ballground, GA.
Brenda Miller of Etowah was Fay's dear and special friend. The two loved estate shopping and shared a mutual love for animals.
No services are planned at this time and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Four Seasons Hospice Foundation.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
An online register book is available by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020