Faye Elizabeth Hyder Davis, age 101, of Hendersonville, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Laurels of Hendersonville after a period of declining health. She was born on February 2, 1918, a daughter of the late Belvin A. Hyder and Mary Electra Elizabeth Hendrix Hyder. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Edgar Davis who died in 2000.
A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, Faye earned her nursing degree from Memorial Mission Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a nurse for Dr. Richard Allison Porter. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel officiated by Reverend Frank Hyder. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations in Faye's memory be directed to Miracle Hill Ministries, 490 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, S.C. 29602.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
