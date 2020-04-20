|
Faye Rebecca Orr, age 83, of Etowah, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
A native of Transylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Ida Lyday Orr. She was preceded in death by three sisters; Louise Orr Tinsley, Opal Orr Brown and Emogene Orr Spates; one infant sister, Ann Orr, and three brothers; Clyde, Emerlyn and James Orr. Survivors include 12 nieces and nephews, whom she loved as if they were her children, and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Faye spent her working career as an Administrative Assistant, Customer Service Manager and Data Analyst for multiple engineering companies in numerous states. One of her favorite positions was working at Cape Canaveral in the early 1960's during NASA's focus on lunar missions. Although she enjoyed living in different states, Western North Carolina held a special place in her heart. She looked forward to the day she could return to her mountain home. She was an intelligent business professional, had an extensive knowledge of botany and was an avid reader. She always maintained a positive, determined spirit no matter what challenges life brought. Faye will be remembered as a generous, caring person who would do anything to help her family and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020