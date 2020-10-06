Filipp Filippovich Konko, 51, of Hendersonville died at his home on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was one of seven sons to the late Pylyp Konko and Oksana Kulesh Konko of the Ukraine on August 13, 1969.
Mr. Konko was a partner in Konko's Custom Cabinets family business and began serving the community sixteen years ago with his beautiful, handcrafted cabinetry. In his spare time Filipp enjoyed woodworking, bee keeping and spending time with his friends and family. He also loved to sing Christian hymns and was a member of the Slavic Revival Fellowship Church.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years Tatyana Konko as well as two sons, Vitaliy Konko and Ivan Konko and his wife, Inna; one daughter, Nataliya Pryshch and her husband, Oleksandr Pryshch; three grandchildren: Milana, Ella and Levi; seven brothers: Petro, Pavlo, Mykola, Ivan, Volodymyr, Konstantin and Anatoliy, Konko; and six sisters: Nadia, Nina, Luda, Svetlana, Oksana and Larysa.
His funeral service will be held at 7:00pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Slavic Revival Fellowship in Asheville with Reverend Borris Padgodskyy officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Shepherd Memorial Park in Hendersonville.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.