MARYVILLE, TN- Fleeta Elsie Hines, 70, died Sunday, June 2, 2019 peacefully at her home.
Born December 13, 1948 in Spartanburg, SC, Fleeta was a daughter of the late Carl and Ruth Hines.
She is survived by her son, Nicholas Benton Gwinn; brothers, Calvin and Richard Hines; and sister, Patricia Hines.
Fleeta was predeceased by two sons, Miles Anthony Gwinn and Barry Allen Gwinn; and a sister, Cheyrl Lawson.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6th, 5:00-7:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 7th, 10:00AM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in The Times-News from June 4 to June 5, 2019