Floyd Gene Brown Sr. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 15, 1944 in Albany, New York to the late Floyd Amus Brown and Mabel Serbilla Krishar Brown. In addition to his parents Floyd was preceded in death by his sister Rita Wood.
Floyd was employed by the Laurels of Hendersonville in the dietary department from where he retired.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Barbara Brown of Hendersonville, two sons Floyd Gene Brown Jr. of Hendersonville, Kevin Brown and his wife Kathy of New Jersey, one daughter Rachel McCord and her husband Donny McCord of Gaston, Indiana. In addition to his wife and children he is survived by grandchildren, Chris and wife Jesseca Brown of Brevard, Rosemary Brown of Brevard, Kimberly Brown of Brevard, Emily and Paul Brewer of Bath, New York. Derek Brown of California, Emily Brown of New Jersey, Felicia and Nick Taratino of California, Tyler Racalto and Teasha Racalto of Bath, New York as well as one brother Richard Brown of West Port, Massachusetts.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date when it is appropriate to gather with family and friends.
An online registry book for family and friends is available at www.thosshepherd.com . Thos. Shepherd and Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 29, 2020