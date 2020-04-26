|
|
Foy Frazier Garren 97, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born July 19, 1922 to the late William Pearce and Kate Love Garren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Lavinia MCraw Garren, one sister Lila Garren and three brothers: Harry Garren, Odell Garren and Guthrie Garren.
A lifelong resident of Henderson County, Foy was a graduate of Hendersonville High School in 1941. He served our country in the US Army Air Corp as a sheet metal specialist and spent time serving overseas in England, France and Germany. Foy was a Veteran of World War II and was discharged honorably with distinction. He was employed by DuPont in Brevard and retired in 1984. He was also a lifelong member of Moore's Grove United Methodist Church.
Foy is survived by one son Robert Garren and his wife Joyce, two daughters: Lynn Garren , and Nancy Garren VunCannon and her husband Keith. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Matthew VunCannon and his wife Tiffany, Andrew VunCannon and his wife Abigail, Brittany VunCannon Pace and her husband Kyle and Megan Garren Paulk and her husband Jonathan as well as three great grandchildren: Mason VunCannon, Cooper VunCannon and Caroline VunCannon.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Moore's Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Deb Demorest officiating
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Moore's Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2549, Hendersonville, NC, 28793.
An online register book is available for family and friends at www.thosshepherd.com . Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020