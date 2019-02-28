|
Foy W. Turner Sr. 68 of Hendersonville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday February 28, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
A native of Henderson County, he was the son of the late Henry and Lillian Caldwell Turner and husband of the late Judy Turner.
He was a member of Dana Baptist Church. Foy was a loving father and grandfather.
Survivors include one son, Foy W. Turner (Martha) of Dana, one grandson, Bradlee Turner, one brother, Franklin Turner, one sister Colleen Hensley (Joe) and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Sunday March 03, 2019 at Dana Baptist Church at 2 PM with the Rev. Dan Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019