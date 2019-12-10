|
FLETCHER- Frances Muriel Baldwin Hoots, 90, entered into eternal life on Friday, December 6, 2019.
A descendant of early settlers in the Hoopers Creek-Fletcher region, Frances was born in Fletcher, North Carolina on February 6, 1929, the daughter of John Roy Baldwin, Sr. and Muriel Joy Carter Baldwin. Her paternal grandfather was the progressive Henderson County Commissioner John Jasper Baldwin who was a leader in the effort to build the county's 1905 Courthouse. She grew up in the Western North Carolina countryside - where her entrepreneurial father owned a trucking company, transporting goods to the great cities of the American heartland.
Frances was an active and beautiful young woman. She was a contestant in the first annual North Carolina Apple Festival Beauty Pageant, played basketball, and was Valedictorian of the Fletcher High School Class of 1947. Following graduation, she attended Mars Hill College.
Frances was a loving and supportive woman - known for her selflessness, character and courage. She dedicated her professional life to civil service and was employed by the US Postal Service, working for thirty-four years at the Fletcher Post Office where she was a clerk, rural route carrier, and Postmaster for a time.
Frances was a devoted wife and mother. She married Lawrence David Hoots in 1955 and celebrated the birth of a daughter, Cynthia Dianne, on June 22, 1956. Frances was an inspired collector with many interests, including: postage stamps; American Indian baskets, artifacts, and pottery; antiques; and memorabilia associated with the English Royal Family. Her interest in the latter was encouraged by lifelong pen-pals, Jean and Arthur Rome of Blackpool, England, UK. She expressed a devotion to Christian faith in her community as a member of the Arden First Baptist Church.
In retirement, Frances traveled with her daughter's family. In her later years she enjoyed birdwatching and the company of family, especially her grandchildren.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence David Hoots, a sister, Dorothy Elizabeth Baldwin Edwards, a brother, John Roy Baldwin, Jr., and nephew Roy Timothy Baldwin.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia H. Najafi (Hamid); a grandson, Christian Alexander Najafi (Anna) of Fletcher, NC; and a granddaughter, Leah Danielle Najafi of Hendersonville, NC. Other survivors include the families of four nieces and three nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Patty's Chapel Cemetery, Fletcher, NC.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019