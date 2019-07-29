|
|
Frances "Betty" Reeves,94, a former much-beloved resident of Hendersonville, passed away in Tampa, FL on July 10th, ,2019 of a sudden illness.
Betty was born in Jacksonville, FL but spent most of her life in Miami. Betty and her husband John Reeves moved to Hendersonville from Miami in 1984. John passed in 2003, and Betty moved to Tampa in 2005 to be near to her son, Richard.
Betty was active in her church in Hendersonville and beloved by hundreds.
She is survived by her son, Richard Reeves.
She will be entombed next to her husband, John in a private service at Shepherd Memorial Park.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thos.shepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from July 29 to July 30, 2019