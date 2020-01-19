|
Frank Anthony (Tony) D'Errico, Jr., born on March 8, 1951 in Swansboro, North Carolina, died on Tuesday January 14, 2020 in Asheville, North Carolina. He was 68.
Tony was raised in Swansboro and graduated from Swansboro High School. He excelled at golf and at age 18 became a PGA Class A Member and served as Head Pro at several clubs in the Western North
Carolina Area including Biltmore Forest Country Club, Highland Falls Country Club, Kenmure Country Club and Hendersonville Country Club. He later became a PGA Life Member.
At age 33, Tony combined his golf talents with his entrepreneurial acumen to co-own three Nevada Bob's Golf and Tennis stores in the Greater Atlanta Area. He and his partner built the stores into a successful business that earned a top-ten rating among golf and tennis retail stores nationally.
In 1994, Tony sold his business and returned to his hometown where he enjoyed the next chapter of his life as a real estate investor. Tony continued playing golf on a recreational basis and enjoyed traveling and spending time with his extended family and friends. He will always be remembered for his wonderful smile, his infectious laugh, and his sincere interest in all his family and friends.
Tony was predeceased by his father, Frank Anthony D'Errico, Sr., his mother, Bernice D'Errico, and his brother, Stephen D'Errico. He also leaves behind his extended family, Dr. L.S. Van Blaricom, Freda Van Blaricom, Cheryl MacPhail (Bruce), John Van Blaricom (Jimmie Gail), Trent Van Blaricom, Thomas Van Blaricom (Stephen), Brian Van Blaricom (Keta), and Kay Burns.
A memorial service will follow at a later date in Swansboro, North Carolina.
Published in The Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020