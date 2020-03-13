|
Frank Arthur Ewbank, longtime resident of Hendersonville, crossed over to the other shore on February 21, 2020, after stoically and with grace enduring a brief battle with cancer. He was born on August 26, 1945, in Hendersonville, the son of Frank Wyttenbach Ewbank and Eleanore Boothroyd Ewbank, Frank was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Wyttenbach Ewbank. He spent his entire life in Hendersonville, except for a tour of duty in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. Prior to joining the Navy, Frank attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a four-year Navy scholarship, graduating with honors with a B. S. Degree in Mathematics. He received his commission as an ensign and was assigned to the Nuclear Power School at Vallejo, California and later served aboard the nuclear submarine, USS Tecumseh.
Having proudly served our Nation, Frank left the Navy and joined his father in the family business, Ewbank and Ewbank Real Estate and Insurance Agency, one of the oldest established businesses in Hendersonville. He was a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter. He used his extensive mathematical and technical skills in support of his family while, at the same time, modernizing the office information management system to better serve the needs of his clients. He retired in 1997.
Frank will be remembered for his honesty, loyalty, integrity, and generosity. He especially enjoyed stamp collecting, travelling, politics, blue grass music, sharing his family history research, and the family dogs. He is survived by his brother, Joseph B. Ewbank (Linda); sisters, Marianne E. Campbell (Spence) and Eleanore E. Clarke (Jamie); a niece; several nephews; and long-time friend, Cindy Findley.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Planetary Society, 60 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena, CA or a charity of one's choice.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020