|
|
Frank Clinton Henry, Jr. went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 21, 2019 from his home in Mills River, NC. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank Clinton Henry, Sr. and Ida Holloman Henry.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth Metcalf Henry of Mills River; two daughters, Shannon Holley and her husband Jeff of Aiken, SC; and Cami Gilman and her husband Dick of Eminence, MO; sister, Frances Dixon, and her husband Gene; brother, William Henry, both of Selma, NC; three grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
He was also survived by two stepsons, Eddie Metcalfe and his wife Trudi of Hendersonville, NC; Keith Metcalf and his wife Denise of Mills River, NC; and two step-daughters, Teresa Allison and her husband Rafe of Concord, NC and Karen McCraw and her husband Duane of Pittsboro, NC; six step grandchildren and 3 step great-grandchildren.
Frank was Maintenance Supervisor at Ball Glass Co. in Skyland, NC for 30 years. He was a private pilot and active member of the Western North Carolina Pilots Association where he served as president, membership chairman and board member. He was highly experienced in the building and flying of miniature aircraft. He had a tremendous love for aviation – airplanes of all sizes.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel with Rev. Rafe Allison. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome, but if you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Western North Carolina Pilots Association Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 1165, Fletcher, NC 28732 or Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from May 23 to May 24, 2019