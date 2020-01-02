|
'The One, the Only, the Original,' the slogan that graced Frank's Roman Pizza Restaurants applied even more to the founder, Frank Palmeri. Whether he was spinning pizzas on top of a Barnum & Bailey white Siberian Tiger cage (during the Thanksgiving day parade, garnering more applause than Santa Claus), or being a staple on WLOS's Jerry Lewis Telethon, or chasing his grandkids in a Darth Vader costume, Frank Palmeri left an indelible mark on his family, his friends, and Asheville.
In 1977, in a car with 5 cracked pistons and a ragged vinyl roof, Frank Palmeri left New York City with his wife and small baby looking for a better area to raise a family. Embracing a ceaseless work ethic, he built a local pizza empire based on the principles that "You don't have to be greedy. There's enough out there for everyone." Frank wanted a place where you could eat a pizza pie that couldn't be beat. A restaurant where families could have a wholesome and affordable meal. He grew his business by cultivating young workers into business owners and entrepreneurs. He lived by the mantra, "Lift as you climb." And lift he did! At the peak, he had five restaurants owned and operated by former employees. He believed people helping people was better than any government handout. Frank was an authentic one-of-a-kind person who believed that the American dream is achievable to all with hard work and sacrifice. He did not preach virtue or religion with words; his actions spoke volumes. He was humorous, generous to a fault, and always ready to share his business acumen and love of history.
Left to carry on his legacy is his wife of 47 years, Joanne Palmeri, his sons, Doctor Martin Palmeri of Messino Cancer Centers, and Frank John Palmeri, the local owner of America's Mattress on Tunnel Road where Frank had his last restaurant. Martin and his wife, Laura, have three wonderful grandchildren, Frank, Charlie, and Maria that are Frank's pride and joy.
The Palmeri family would like to thank Doctors Charles Bryan, Matt Hull, Oliver Binns, Roger Domby, and Greg Campbell as well as the countless APs, RNs, CNAs, and the staff of the Mills River Lodge who diligently and compassionately cared for him.
We also thank the Asheville community for the decades of support. Frank loved serving everyone who came in for first dates, family movie nights, anniversaries, and every meal in between. In gratitude for his food and hospitality, customers honored him with napkin drawings which donned every corner of the restaurant when he retired in 2002. We can't thank you enough.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 4 at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church, followed by a brief reception at the church. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 4 at Riverside Cemetery. A Rosary will be said starting at 6:00 PM on Friday, January 3 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, followed by a visitation at the funeral home until 7:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, kindly support local small business owners and their hard work, long hours, big dreams, and gutsy decision to take risks to get ahead. The current business world needs more Frank Palmeris'. We love you, Frank, always have and always will.
