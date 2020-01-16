|
Franklin Theodore "Ted" Carland, 92, of Hendersonville, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Pardee UNC Health Care. He was born September 17, 1927 in Henderson County, a son of the late James Franklin Carland and Carrie Gibbs Carland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Carland.
A native of Henderson County, Mr. Carland graduated from Brevard High School, working various jobs in the Brevard area, then moving to Charlotte to work at Ralston Purina Company studying to become a Certified Public Accountant. In 1954, he became the Business Manager of Brevard College, and passed the Uniform CPA Examination on the first attempt in 1957. He practiced as a Certified Public Accountant in Hendersonville from 1969 until just recently. His son, Ron joined him in the business in 1980, as Carland and Carland, and in 2003 the firm became Carland and Anderson. He held the oldest active CPA certificate in North Carolina. Ted was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Corinne McClure Carland; one son, Ron Carland and his wife Kathleen, of Hendersonville; his daughter, June Carland, of Tampa, FL, his three grandchildren; Tristan Carland and his wife Carmen, of Cleveland, OH, Miranda Barrett, and her husband Devlin of Arlington, VA., Ben Carland and his wife Megan, of Asheville; five great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Dorothy Carland of Rutherfordton. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville officiated by the Reverend Christy Sharp. Burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 6230 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC.
The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm in the Church.
In lieu of flowers, his family request that donations in Ted's memory be directed to the Henderson County Hunger Coalition, Post Office Box 6151, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
