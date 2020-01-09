Home

Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
1101 Greenville Hwy
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-4261
Fred Ray Dermid Obituary
Fred Ray Dermid, 48 of Hendersonville passed away Wednesday, January 08, 2020 at Pardee Hospital.
He was the son of Ernie Dermid of Ellenboro, NC and the late Sherry Baynard Dermid. He was preceded in death by one stepbrother Preston Patterson, his grandparents, Toby and Helen Dermid and Grady and Mae Baynard.
Fred was a graduate of Hendersonville High School.
Survivors in addition to his father include, his stepmother Diana, one stepbrother Brian Patterson, several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.
No service is planned.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
