|
|
Frederick "Fred" J. Van Itallie "Dr. V.I." 73, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Wednesday February 13, 2019 following a brief illness. He was born in New York, NY July 11, 1945, the son of the late Philip H. and Frances Gaines Van Itallie.
He graduated from Lower Merion High School, Ardmore PA in 1963, earned a BS in Chemistry from Carnegie Institute of Technology in 1967, and his Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1971. He spent two years doing Post-Doctoral Research at the University of Wisconsin/Madison.
Fred worked for the E.I. DuPont Company for seventeen years before teaching Chemistry at Hendersonville High School for twenty years, retiring in 2010. He then repaired computers for several years. Fred was the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 604 for seven years and the leader of a Venturing Crew at Hendersonville High School, known as the "Outing Club." He was a volunteer with the AARP Tax-Aid Program. Fred was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville and an associate member of Bryson City Presbyterian Church.
He enjoyed boating, swimming, hiking, fishing, traveling, singing and playing computer games.
Fred is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathie; two sons, Bryan and his wife, Jennifer, and John and his wife, Kristin; two granddaughters and two grandsons; one brother, Philip; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm Saturday March 9, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or Bryson City Presbyterian Church.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019