Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Kase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Kase

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Kase Obituary
Frederick Kase, 74, of Hendersonville passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC. A native of Jamestown, NY, Frederick lived in Henderson County since 2001. He was the son of the late Simeon and Elva Kase and was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly L. Kase, in 1998. He worked at MRC/SKF in Falconer, NY in various office positions for thirty-seven and a half years, retiring as a tool planner in 2001.
Fred is survived by his wife, Catherine Bradish Kase; son, Allen F. Kase (Amy); and grandchildren, Aaron and Ashton Kase.
At Fred's request, no visitation or service is planned.
Memorials may be made to Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road, Jamestown, NY 14701 or Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Please visit www.shulerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shuler Funeral Home
Download Now