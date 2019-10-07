|
|
Frederick Kase, 74, of Hendersonville passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC. A native of Jamestown, NY, Frederick lived in Henderson County since 2001. He was the son of the late Simeon and Elva Kase and was also preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly L. Kase, in 1998. He worked at MRC/SKF in Falconer, NY in various office positions for thirty-seven and a half years, retiring as a tool planner in 2001.
Fred is survived by his wife, Catherine Bradish Kase; son, Allen F. Kase (Amy); and grandchildren, Aaron and Ashton Kase.
At Fred's request, no visitation or service is planned.
Memorials may be made to Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road, Jamestown, NY 14701 or Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019