GASTONIA, NC- Frederick Kirk McCall passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 83. Born in Transylvania County, NC on August 24, 1936, Mr. McCall was the son of the late Jesse Curt McCall and Mary Scruggs McCall.
Mr. McCall retired as a letter carrier from the US Postal Service. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Mr. McCall was a longstanding member of First Wesleyan Church in Gastonia. Mr. McCall proudly served in the US Marine Corps. He was also a member of the Marine Corps League and the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McCall was preceded in death by a son, Frederick Keith McCall; brother, Charlie McCall; sisters, Sallie Dill and Ann Taylor.
Mr. McCall is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Anne Keith McCall; son, Patrick Kirk McCall of Stanley; great-granddaughter, Rayne Stewart; brothers, James McCall of Anderson, SC, Harvey McCall of Pickens, SC, and Carroll McCall of Hendersonville; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Mr. McCall are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia, 700 S New Hope Road, Gastonia.
The funeral service for Mr. McCall will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the sanctuary of The First Wesleyan Church, 208 S Church Street, Gastonia. The Rev. Kenny Johnston will officiate.
A service of committal with military rites will immediately follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
