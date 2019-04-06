|
|
Fredward Leighton King "Fred" of Hendersonville died February 7,2019 at his residence. He was born in Queens,New York,on April 13, 1943, the son of the late C. Leighton and Miriam Hull King.
He served his country in the United States Army aiding the special forces as a photographer. Throughout his career his employment paths journeyed him from computer graphics, news paper printing as well as hotel management. He continued enjoying photography, and going to the theater. He enjoyed keeping up with current events and watching sporting events through the media. Fred was also very involved with genealogy,doing extensive research of the King family.
He is survived by one sister, Lucille King Poley and her husband Ronald of Ithaca,New York as well as nephew Paul Poley (Donna), nieces Elaine Bedics (Ken), Yvonne Poley and nephew Darren Poley (Beth) plus numerous grand nephews and nieces.
The internment will be held in the Columbarium Niche wall at Grace Lutheran Church in Westminster, Maryland.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019