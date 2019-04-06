Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredward King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredward Leighton ""Fred"" King

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fredward Leighton ""Fred"" King Obituary
Fredward Leighton King "Fred" of Hendersonville died February 7,2019 at his residence. He was born in Queens,New York,on April 13, 1943, the son of the late C. Leighton and Miriam Hull King.
He served his country in the United States Army aiding the special forces as a photographer. Throughout his career his employment paths journeyed him from computer graphics, news paper printing as well as hotel management. He continued enjoying photography, and going to the theater. He enjoyed keeping up with current events and watching sporting events through the media. Fred was also very involved with genealogy,doing extensive research of the King family.
He is survived by one sister, Lucille King Poley and her husband Ronald of Ithaca,New York as well as nephew Paul Poley (Donna), nieces Elaine Bedics (Ken), Yvonne Poley and nephew Darren Poley (Beth) plus numerous grand nephews and nieces.
The internment will be held in the Columbarium Niche wall at Grace Lutheran Church in Westminster, Maryland.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now