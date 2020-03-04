|
Gabriel Alan Laughter, 14, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at this residence following a courageous battle with Muscular Dystrophy. He was a son of Josh and Chelsey Laughter and a student at Flat Rock Middle School. He attended Living Water Church.
Gabriel loved playing video games, especially Black Ops, and watching custom car shows, such as Gas Monkey. He was a very caring child and had a heart of gold. He never complained about his circumstances and was always more worried about everyone else.
He is survived in addition to his parents by his younger brother, Gauge; papaw, Billy Waddell, papaw, Larry Laughter; mamaw, Linda; granny, Marla; grandpa, Chaz and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 1-2:30 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Shuler Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020