Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
Gabriel Alan Laughter

Gabriel Alan Laughter Obituary
Gabriel Alan Laughter, 14, of Hendersonville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at this residence following a courageous battle with Muscular Dystrophy. He was a son of Josh and Chelsey Laughter and a student at Flat Rock Middle School. He attended Living Water Church.
Gabriel loved playing video games, especially Black Ops, and watching custom car shows, such as Gas Monkey. He was a very caring child and had a heart of gold. He never complained about his circumstances and was always more worried about everyone else.
He is survived in addition to his parents by his younger brother, Gauge; papaw, Billy Waddell, papaw, Larry Laughter; mamaw, Linda; granny, Marla; grandpa, Chaz and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 1-2:30 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Shuler Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com
Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
