Gail "Lunsford" Natella, 85 of Hendersonville died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Landings of Mills River.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors. A private entombment will be held at Shepherd Memorial Park Mausoleum.
