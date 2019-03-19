Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Natella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail "Lunsford" Natella

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gail "Lunsford" Natella Obituary
Gail "Lunsford" Natella, 85 of Hendersonville died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Landings of Mills River.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors. A private entombment will be held at Shepherd Memorial Park Mausoleum.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now