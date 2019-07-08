|
Gary David Holliday, 67, of Brevard, left his earthly bonds on Friday, July 5, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He is now rejoicing in Heaven with his family and friends who have passed before him. Born in Asheville, he was the son of the late Henry and Beatrice Woodard Holliday. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Ronnie and his sister, June Holliday DesPlaines.
Gary is survived by his wife, Susan Page Holliday; his sister Carolyn H. Rosendale; step-daughter Page Owen (Tim), and grandson Keenen Hawkins; nieces Heather Wilson, Laurie D. Keegan, and Christina Black (Dan); nephews Damon Brown (Conner), Russ DesPlaines (Chen) and their children; and brothers Mark (Trish) Holliday and Steve (Kathy) Holliday.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Gary was an avid NASCAR fan, hunter, fisherman and outdoors enthusiast during his time here on earth. He enjoyed life, loved his wife, family and friends to the fullest. He was a former employee of Ecusta and a retiree of Evergreen Packaging.
There will be a celebration of Gary's life from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall of Turkey Creek Baptist Church. We want to remember Gary and have you share any wonderful memories that you have of him. His contagious laugh and devilish grin as well as his story telling abilities will definitely be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Gary's name.
