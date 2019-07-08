Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations
100 N. Country Club Rd
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2139
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Holliday
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary David Holliday

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary David Holliday Obituary
Gary David Holliday, 67, of Brevard, left his earthly bonds on Friday, July 5, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He is now rejoicing in Heaven with his family and friends who have passed before him. Born in Asheville, he was the son of the late Henry and Beatrice Woodard Holliday. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Ronnie and his sister, June Holliday DesPlaines.
Gary is survived by his wife, Susan Page Holliday; his sister Carolyn H. Rosendale; step-daughter Page Owen (Tim), and grandson Keenen Hawkins; nieces Heather Wilson, Laurie D. Keegan, and Christina Black (Dan); nephews Damon Brown (Conner), Russ DesPlaines (Chen) and their children; and brothers Mark (Trish) Holliday and Steve (Kathy) Holliday.
A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Gary was an avid NASCAR fan, hunter, fisherman and outdoors enthusiast during his time here on earth. He enjoyed life, loved his wife, family and friends to the fullest. He was a former employee of Ecusta and a retiree of Evergreen Packaging.
There will be a celebration of Gary's life from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall of Turkey Creek Baptist Church. We want to remember Gary and have you share any wonderful memories that you have of him. His contagious laugh and devilish grin as well as his story telling abilities will definitely be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Gary's name.
To leave a condolence for the family of Gary Holliday, please visit "obituaries" at www.moore-fh.com. Moore- Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is serving the family.
Published in The Times-News from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations
Download Now