Gary E. Pellegrom, a resident of Etowah, NC, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a lengthy and courageous battle with dementia.
Gary was born on August 10, 1947 in Muskegon, Michigan to the late Jack A. and Aleta M. Pellegrom. He leaves behind Pam, his loving wife of 50 years, son Chadd Pellegrom and girlfriend Melanie McGee, of Canton, Ga., son Aaron Pellegrom (Laura), of Crestwood, Ky. and two special grandchildren, Haley and Jackson, who lovingly called him Papa. Gary is survived by his endearing sisters Anita Pellegrom of Spring Lake, Michigan and Jackie Prause (Bob) of Ft. Gratiot, Michigan, several cousins, nieces and nephews. Gary was an exceptional father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. He had a deep capacity for love in his heart, with a smile and gorgeous blue eyes to match.
Gary graduated from Muskegon Heights HS, then attended Muskegon Community College before transferring to Western Michigan University, where he met Pam. He earned a degree in petroleum distribution. He and Pam were married in 1970, leaving afterwards to begin life in Richmond, Virginia. For 38 years, Gary enjoyed employment opportunities in the heavy-duty trucking industry with Union Oil Company, Nalco Chemical Company/The Penray Companies, Horton, Inc. and Tire Stamp.
Gary traveled extensively for work, both in the US and abroad. Gary's work took him from original equipment manufacturers, (OEM's) product distributors, to the end-users. Throughout his career, Gary was highly regarded and respected by his peers as a sales trainer, teacher and coach. He did an excellent job getting to know his customers, their needs, and helping them achieve their goals. He also had an eye on top prospects in building up his customer base. He never let the word "NO" discourage him. His work was very satisfying and he was always up to the challenge. He was involved in various industry organizations that were influential in helping his employers achieve success in the transportation arena. One of those was TMC, Technology and Maintenance Council, of the American Trucking Association, where he received the Recognized Associate award after serving many years as a Meeting Mechanic and Sergeant at Arms. Included among his other awards were 1990 District Sales Manager of the Year, District Salesman of the Year and an Exemplary Service award by Who's Who in Georgia.
Raising our family in Atlanta was a wonderful experience, as we connected with many other "transplant" families whom we met through involvement in church, and its activities and organizations.
Family was important to him. Even through his work required traveling, he would try to be home for the boy's soccer, baseball, basketball games, or other major events. Throughout the years, he and Pam made many friends, and enjoyed exploring the area, family vacations to Hilton Head, camping trips to Track Rock, and their special "date nights". Nurturing their relationship was a top priority, whether over dinner, a movie, playing cards, or quiet walks.
Gary was a proud dad, and was involved in their sports activities, whether coaching, or cheering from the stands. Gary was there to support, encourage, and sometimes give some fatherly advice. Gary was an avid golfer, and wanted to teach the boys the game he loved, and its many life lessons. Gary was the only person we knew who had 2 holes in 1 on the same day, same course! When home, Gary enjoyed being outside, mowing the grass planting and tending a garden, or sitting on the back porch, enjoying the view.
In 2009, Gary was diagnosed with dementia. In 2010 Gary made the decision to retire. The mountains of Asheville was a perfect spot to call home. He continued golfing for a few years, until it became too difficult for him. He turned driving duties over to Pam, and she was happy to become his "Driving Mr. Daisy". In 2014, Gary was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. He responded very well to treatment. Over the years, Gary accepted these challenges with grace and courage, because he was a man of character and deep faith. In 2017, it was decided to place Gary in a memory care facility that could safely provide for his ever-changing needs. The last 18 months were spent in a facility specializing in behaviors associated with dementia. Gary quickly became a joy to those around him. He was surrounded by love, and compassionate care right up till the end. His family is relieved his pain and suffering is over, and he is now at peace. Gary's footprint will forever be a part of their lives, and they will forever be in our hearts for their dedication and commitment to those with dementia.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at St. Oliver's Church, Snellville, Ga., in Spring, 2021.
