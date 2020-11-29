1/
George Eugene Hall Sr.
1929 - 2020
George Eugene Hall, Sr., 91, formerly of Hendersonville, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Chattanooga, TN.
Mr. Hall was born September 9, 1929, in Leicester, NC to the late Briscoe T. and Vaughtie Jones Hall. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Reddish and a brother, Frank Jones.
He served as a supply sergeant with the US Army in Germany before returning to North Carolina and beginning his career with Southern Bell. He retired in 1980 as Commercial Manager of the Hendersonville Bell South Office. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church, Hendersonville for more than 50 years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 wonderful years, Betty Sluder Hall; daughter, Angela Kindiger and spouse David, their five daughters (granddaughters) Caroline, Grace, Hope, Claire, and Faith Kindiger and three sons (grandsons) Denver and his wife Lydia, Luke, and Joshua Kindiger; Mr. Hall's sons, Gene Hall, Philip Hall and spouse Amy Hall, their sons (grandsons) Cooper and Carter Hall; and Eric Hall, spouse, Michele Hall, and their two sons (grandsons) Stephen and Thomas.
He was a man of deep faith, a caring and doting husband, a gracious and loving father and the beloved "G-Daddy" to his 12 grandchildren.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, Asheville, is assisting the family and the on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.

Published in Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
