George Oldham
George Oldham, 98, of Hendersonville NC passed peacefully from this life to the next on July 9, 2020.
Welcoming him home were his parents, Herbert and Ellen Tyler Oldham, his brothers Frank and Bill; sisters Kate, Elsie, Eva and Ruth, his beloved wife Martha (Teeny), his daughter Ellen and son Charlie.
Born in Leominster, Massachusetts, George moved to New Jersey as a boy and lived there until his retirement. Introduced to Quakerism through Teeny's family, George was a faithful Friend for the rest of his life, active in meetings all over the world.
After serving in WW II, George began his career as an educator and administrator while raising five feisty children. When Teeny was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he took an early retirement. They moved to Hendersonville in 1975 and spent time traveling, volunteering, and enjoying family. George was a devoted caregiver and provider. He became an avid hiker and served as president of the Carolina Mountain Club.
Teeny passed away in 1996 and one year later George moved to Carolina Village. He was involved in many activities at the village and helped establish the library. George's outgoing personality earned him the nickname Mayor of Carolina Village. After several health challenges, he moved to the Care Center where he kept the staff smiling and laughing and they became like family, for which we will always be thankful.
George leaves a legacy of the importance of family and making everyone feel included. His legendary stories will be cherished by his sons, John (Jessica) and Bill, his baby girl Martha O. Huggins (Fred), grandson Charles and granddaughters Natalie and Rachel, great grandchildren Ezra, Taylor, Kayley, Jordan, Whitney and Lucas, plus many nieces and nephews with their own special Uncle George memories.
A celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Carolina Village Employee Appreciation Fund 600 Carolina Village Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Times-News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
