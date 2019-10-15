|
HORSE SHOE, NC- George W. Williams, 81, of Horse Shoe, NC, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Elizabeth House.
He was born in Macon County, NC, and was the son of the late Winston and June Martin Williams. George was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mona Williams Quinn, and two sisters, Mildred Collins and Sue Williams.
George graduated from Mills River High School in 1957, and then went on to proudly serve in the US Navy for 6 years as a Plank Owner on the USS Independence. After the Navy, he worked at and retired from Dupont after 30 faithful years. He was also known by many when he worked security at Lake Pointe Landing. George enjoyed gardening, tractors, mowing, camping, rocking on his front porch, and anything else to do with being outdoors.
He was a member of the Cummings Memorial United Methodist Church congregation for the last 60 years where he served as a Lay Leader and Sunday School teacher for a time. He also enjoyed serving in the Stephen's Ministry at First United Methodist Church of Hendersonville.
George is survived by his family that he selflessly cared for, including his loving wife of 61 years, Emilie Nicholson Williams; a daughter, Maria Laughter (Sam) of Horse Shoe; a son, Michael Williams of Durham; two grandsons, Mitchell Harper (Marcesa) and Tyler Harper; two great-grandchildren, Harwin and Finley Harper; a sister, Billie Laughter (Roscoe); a brother, Russell Williams (Brenda); and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of George's Life will be held at Cummings Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 20, at 3pm with Dr. Jim Dean officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the US Navy. The family will receive friends afterwards in the fellowship hall. A burial will follow at the Western Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain at a later date.
Donations may be made to Cummings Memorial United Methodist Church, PO Box 759, Horse Shoe, NC 28742.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019