George W. Lamb, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 30th at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville, NC. The deceased was a Native of Upstate New York and was born in Gloversville, NY on Nov.16 1927.
George was a member of the Pinecrest Presbyterian church. He was the late son of Pastor George Elmer Lamb and Cora Walters Lamb. He and his Wife Shirley had 3 sons. The oldest preceded him in death. They also had one grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
He grew up in Upstate NY., served as a paratrooper in the military during WWII, and was an avid water Skier. He made his own skis in the '50s. He also was a founding member of the Sacandaga Boating Club in Upstate NY. Buying property with a lake in Galway NY in the early 70's, he built a slalom course which he practiced on daily during the summer months. He also skied competitively and became US Eastern Region Slalom Champion in the 80's.
After retirement from GE, he and Shirley moved to Rotterdam, NY and RV'd around the nation for several years, visiting every state. They subsequently relocated to Hendersonville, NC, where they bought a house in 1995. They lived there until moving into Carolina Village 8 years ago, where he became their resident photographer.
For the safety of all involved the family is planning a remote service. Everyone is invited to attend the remote service on Wednesday, 7/15/2020 at 1:00pm. To join the service please visit https://www.facebook.com/pinecrestarp/
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pinecrest Presbyterian church.
Condolence cards may be sent to Jackson Funeral Service, PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC. 28793, or www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.