WOODRUFF, SC- Georgia Burleson Smith (born sept 17 1937 in Yancey County, NC) passed peacefully at her home Friday Nov. 8th 2019 in Woodruff, SC.
She was preceded in death by her parents Claude Ellis Burleson and Margret Nell Burleson sister Jewel Collis and brother Claude Ellis Burleson Jr. She was also preceded in death by daughter Amelia Denise Smith.
Surviving is the love of her life for 62 years in marriage, James Horace Smith, along with sons Todd Stephanie), Tony (Sarah), and Tim (Christian). Also surviving are her six grandchildren Adam (Courtney), Hannah, Lauren, Kayley, Sam and Izzy and great grandson Mason James Smith.
Georgia and Jim were married at First Baptist Church Spruce Pine Nov 9, 1957.
For more than 50 years, Jim and Georgia served in bi-vocational ministry covering more than 100 churches in Western North Carolina. Georgia played an integral part carrying out the ministry.
Her Love for the Lord was reflected in her compassion about the pains of others and her concern for their needs of above her own. Her heart hurt when others hurt, and she gave when others needed.
Georgia was fun-loving and loved to make others laugh. Her passion was preserving can goods and sharing them with all her family, friends and anyone in need. She never met a stranger and never had an enemy.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all who ever met her.
Services will be held Sunday, November 10th at Oak Grove Baptist church of East Flat Rock, N.C.
Visitation at the church from 1:30-3PM with Funeral services at 3. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville.
The family kindly ask for no flowers, per Georgia's request. Donations in her honor can be made to Kindred Hospice of Spartanburg, www.kindredhospice.com.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019