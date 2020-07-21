HENDERSONVILLE, NC- Geraldine Price Millwood, 85, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 peacefully at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Millwood, her father, Joseph Price, her mother, Ida Ruff, a granddaughter, Dixie Rose, her son-in-law, Jeffrey Hudson and her daughter-in-law, Christina (Tina) Millwood.

She is survived by her children, Mason Millwood (Nancy), Monroe Millwood, Martha Johnson (Michael) and Melinda Hudson; eight grandchildren, Jeremiah Johnson (Christina), Jennifer Turlington (Stacy), C.J. Landrum (Erik), Mason Millwood (Tracey), Brian Millwood, Christina Millwood, Michelle Millwood and Amber Barfield (Bubba); her siblings, Diane Mauney (Charles), Betty Mull (Bob), Woodrow Price (Joyce) and John Price (Nancy); seventeen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private funeral service will be held.

Donations in Geraldine's name may be sent to Four Seasons Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store