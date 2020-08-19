Gerelene Metcalf, 79, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the Elizabeth House following a brief illness, after years of declining health.
A lifelong resident of Henderson County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Odell and Emma Mae Pittillo. Gerelene worked for many years in the Pardee Hospital Pharmacy and retired as a caregiver at the Henderson County Sheltered Workshop. In her spare time, she also delighted many people with her homemade and beautifully decorated cakes. She was an avid reader, watcher of game shows, card game shark, and dog and chocolate lover, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
Gerelene was predeceased by brothers Claude Maxwell and Ralph Maxwell, a sister Myrtle Holbert, and a great-grandson Lucas Barnes. Surviving are three daughters, Colleen Bishop and husband Bill, Patricia Barnes and husband Doug, and Joan Hedge and husband David; five grandchildren, Christopher Barnes and wife Rebecca, Heather McCulloch and husband Matthew, Dustin Barnes and girlfriend Shelley Watkins, Adam and Kayla Hedge; and three great-grandchildren, Alex, Aidan, and Taylor Barnes. She is also survived by a brother, Lawrence Pittillo.
The family wishes to thank Deborah Pittillo, FNP-BC, for her compassionate care, the wonderful staff of Pardee Home Health, Four Seasons Hospice, the Henderson County Rescue Squad, and the Elizabeth House.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville, NC.
Condolences for the family may be sent to P. O. Box 295, Etowah, NC 28729, and left online at www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
The family would kindly request any memorial donations be sent to the Elizabeth House at:
Four Seasons Foundation
211 N. Main St.,
Hendersonville NC 28792.