|
|
Gertrude Kelly Maybin, 93, a Henderson County native, born October 25, 1925 went to her heavenly home on February 26, 2019, surrounded by many of her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dolly Kelly; her husband, Columbus "Buck" Maybin; two sons: George Maybin and Monroe Maybin; two brothers, Odell Kelly and Delno Kelly; as well as three sisters: Kathleen Peace, Dovie King, and Faye Stroud.
Gertrude is survived by five daughters: Delphenia Sherman and her husband Norman, Thelma Cox and her husband Bill, Betty Joines, Shirley Erwin, and Dianne Hoots and her husband Jerold; one son, Terry Maybin and his wife Nancy; as well as four sisters, Eileen McDowell, Charlotte Greer, Jenny Bryson and her husband Forest, China Patterson and her husband Paul; 20 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mtn. Valley Baptist Church officiated by the Reverend Roy Waldrop and Reverend Butch Skerrett. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery also known as Pearson Cemetery. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Gertrude's memory be directed to the Mountain Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 65 Mountain Valley Cemetery Road, Zirconia, NC, 28790.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019