Gertrude "Trudy" Petersen, 95, of Flat Rock passed away on September 6th at the Elizabeth House. She was born in Switzerland in 1924.
Trudy was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Fischer, her son, Michael Fischer, her grandson, Jason Lahue and five brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Fischer; her daughter, Christina Lahue; her sister, Friedal Zollinger; her daughter in-law, Vicky Fischer; son in-law, Dennis Lahue; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many dear friends.
Trudy was a long-time supporter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and served as president of the local NAMI affiliate. She enjoyed most spending time with her family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
An online register book is available by visiting www.forestlawnhenersonville.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

Published in Times-News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
