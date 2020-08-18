Gladys Evelyn Toney Jones, 96, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Hendersonville. Evelyn was born Jan 1, 1924 in Rutherford County to the late Lillian Wood Toney and Laxton Toney. She moved to Henderson County in 1949 when she married Hardy Jones. Evelyn was preceded in death by five brothers- Clyde, Walter, Fred, Furman, and Clifford Toney. She is survived by a precious brother Charles Summers (Gloria Jean) of Kings Mountain, and two sisters Frances Smith of Morganton, and Etta Ray Hogan of Shelby. She is also survived by many dear friends who will sorely miss her.

Evelyn loved her Lord and Savior, and her bible was always nearby and usually open. For many years, she taught Sunday School and often talked about her experiences of working with the youth and how she and the children grew to love one another. For the past 20 years, she was a member at Main Street Baptist Church and cherished the friendships she developed there.

Evelyn was a sweet example of the Proverbs 31 woman: "An excellent wife, who can find. For her worth is far above jewels.The heart of the husband trusts in her, and he will have no lack of gain. She does him good and not evil all the days of her life. She looks for wool and flax and works with her hands in delight. She stretches out her hands to the distaff, and her hands grasp the spindle. She looks well to the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness."

Family and friends wish to thank the staff at Life Care Center for the compassion, love, care, and gentleness shown to Evelyn during her four week stay at their facility. The circumstances with Evelyn were much easier to bear simply because she was in exceptional hands at LCC.

Evelyn will be interred at Shepherd's Memorial Park, and a memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Rd, Flat Rock, NC 28731, or Main Street Baptist Church, 202 S. Main St., Hendersonville, NC. 28792.



