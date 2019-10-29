|
|
Gladys McGee (Means) Hilley, 93, of Louisville, KY formerly of Hendersonville, was born January 17, 1926, in Greenville, S.C., and died October 25, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. A graduate of Greenville H.S. and Winthrop College, she married David Bennett Hilley on June 11, 1949. Together they raised five children. Her life revolved around her faith and her family, which grew to include 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Gladys was a life-long Presbyterian, and life in the church framed the rhythm of life at home. Having worked as a Director of Religious Education prior to her marriage, she continued through many years serving in Presbyterian churches as an Elder and a Sunday school teacher for children.
All her life, the mountains of North Carolina were her "home;" a love she engendered in her children and grandchildren. Gladys also found great meaning through her adult life in her affiliation with P.E.O., a philanthropic educational organization supporting education for women.
A daughter of the South, Gladys lived with David in many parts of the country and in each city they enjoyed every aspect of creating a welcoming home. They purchased and renovated many houses in need of loving care, before retiring to Hendersonville, N.C., where they built a home from David's own design. From there, Gladys launched an antique business that she managed until she relocated to Louisville in 2006.
Preceded in death by her husband and her sisters, Katherine Rigling and Margaret Babb, Gladys is survived by her children Susan Niesen (Chuck), David B. Hilley, Jr., Linda Duke (Dean), Hattie Wagner (Steve), and John Hilley (Kira), her grandchildren, and their children.
A brief memorial service will be held in Louisville at the Rose Anna Hughes Home, 2120 Buechel Bank Road, Louisville, KY on Friday, November 1, at 10:30a.m.
The family will celebrate her life as they accompany her to North Carolina to her final resting place in her beloved mountains.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Caring Hands Fund, Presbyterian Homes and Services of Kentucky; 1030 Alta Vista Road, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019