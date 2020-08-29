1/1
Glenn Douglas MacDonald
Glenn Douglas MacDonald, age 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 24, 2020. Son of Burton MacDonald and Athilda (Tillie) Kikstra-MacDonald, Glenn was born and raised in Grand Rapids, MI and retired to Hendersonville, NC. Glenn was also preceded in death by his sister, Celia "Jane" Crandall and brother, Burton MacDonald Jr.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Maureen Heaphy, and his four children Glenn MacDonald Jr., Dave (Sheri) MacDonald, Karen MacDonald, and Dan (Maggie) MacDonald. He leaves behind two granddaughters, Andrea (Terry) Brooks and Amanda MacDonald; a grandson, Landon MacDonald; a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Brooks; brothers, Ken MacDonald (late Claretta), Clifford "Skip" (Penny) MacDonald, Mike (Pam) Young; and sister, Patricia "Tricia" (Ralph) Walsh.
Glenn requested memorials and contributions be made to the charity of your choice. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 538 Tracy Grove Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Minister Tom Sheppard will officiate the service, which will include military honors.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.shulerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times-News from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
