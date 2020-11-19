1/1
Gloria Gertrude Greenbaum Rodberg
1930 - 2020
Mrs. Gloria Gertrude Greenbaum Rodberg, 90 of Hendersonville, passed away Monday at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville. Born January 1, 1930 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Harry Greenbaum and the late Esther Mikel Greenbaum. She was united in matrimony to Kenneth Rodberg who also preceded her in death. Gloria was a dedicated homemaker and loving mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Karen (Tom) Rodberg of Durango, CO; sons Jeffrey (John) Rodberg of Albuquerque, NM and Gary (Heather) Rodberg of Hendersonville; one brother Norman (Bonita) Greenbaum of Santa Rosa, CA and grandsons Samuel Rodberg and Wesley Rodberg both of Nashivlle, TN.
The family will honor the life of Mrs. Gloria Rodberg with a private graveside ceremony. Hart Funeral Service of Asheville is serving the Rodberg family.



Published in Times-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
