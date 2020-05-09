|
Gordon Columbus Corn, 90, of Hendersonville went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at Charles George VA Medical Center on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A native of Henderson County, he was born to the late Joel C. and Alma Lee Hill Corn. In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his first wife, Etta Mae Ownbey Corn; great-grandson, Jonathan Love II; brother, Vollie Corn (Flossie); sister, Flora Cagle (Lawrence); and brother-in-law, Louis Barnett.
Gordon served as a Corporal in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He was employed at GE for 15 years. A graduate of Fruitland Baptist Bible Institute, Gordon pastored churches in Charlotte, NC and Cowpens, SC before returning home to Hendersonville as pastor of Brightwater Baptist Church. He was the President of the local chapter of Transport for Christ.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 23 years, Hazeline Ritchie Corn; children, Lowell Corn (Shelia), Belinda Frantz (Douglas) and Alan Corn; step-children, Kay Richi (Joe) and Jo Bryant (Lonnie); grandchildren, Sabrina, Lindsey, Andrew, Jennifer, Dylan, Brayden, Kay, Nicole, Gary, Leah and Lauren; eleven great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lee Barnett, Jim Corn (Ellazene) and Amanda Davis (Tom); and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family, and for his service to God.
Gordon will be laid to rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Reverend Craig Stepp and Major Gary Sturdivant will officiate the graveside service. Flowers may be sent to Forest Lawn Funeral Home, or memorial contributions in Gordon's honor may be sent to Fruitland Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Times-News from May 9 to May 10, 2020