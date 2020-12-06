Grant Anthony Morrill, III passed away November 16th 2020 after a brief battle with Covid-19 surrounded by the love of his family. He will be thoroughly missed by his wife Leslie; brother, Peter; daughter, Carrie; and grandson, Dean.
Grant was born May 12th 1949 in Hamilton, Ohio to Grant Anthony Morrill and Marjorie Moore Morrill. Along with his little brother Peter, Grant grew up in New Canaan Connecticut where his father was the longtime rector of St Mark's, an Episcopal Church that became a touchstone for the community. Grant learned to sail and spent summers swimming on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a love that endured throughout his rich life. With his father, he marched for racial equality while participating in the March on Selma, returning 50 years later with his daughter to retrace those steps.
Grant honed his oratorial and theatrical skills studying theater arts at the illustrious California Institute for the Arts in Los Angeles. After college, Grant moved to the Monterey Bay area, building a home in Big Sur. Here, along with his good friend Jerry, he founded Morrill and Forbes Chimney Sweeps, performing his duties in a top hat and coat tails, no less. During his time in the Monterey Bay area, he was a banker, a realtor and founded a home repair business. He instilled in his daughter the drive to acquire new skills, to lead with kindness and humor, and to put all you can into the task at hand.
Moving eastward, Grant relocated amongst the Blue Ridge Mountains in Hendersonville. He opened A Well Home Home Inspections and The Second Home Management Company, serving the community with generosity and integrity. It was during this time he met his soulmate, Leslie. In Hendersonville, they built a beautiful life together, filled with love and joy. A lifelong Rotarian, Grant valued service and giving back the community both in the Monterey Bay Area and Hendersonville. He was a man with a strong moral compass and empathy, proudly contributing to many community service endeavors throughout his life. Grant was known for his charisma, unfailing sense of humor, and kindness. He will be so deeply missed and all memories of him will be greatly treasured.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to his local Rotary chapter in Hendersonville, NC. Additionally, a scholarship is being created in his name, for donation information, please contact grantmorrillscholarship@gmail.com
.