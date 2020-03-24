|
Gregory Franklin Walters, age 58 of Flat Rock, passed away suddenly Monday, March 23, 2020.
Greg was born December 27, 1961, in Miami, FL, a son of Betty Donahue Walters and the late Steve Walters. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Verla Donahue and Cull and Nell Walters.
He grew up and lived in Monroe, NC, before residing in Boston, MA, Tampa, FL, and most recently Flat Rock. A 1980 graduate of Sun Valley High School, Greg went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from UNC –Greensboro. He was a teacher, business owner, artist, and flight attendant. A talented painter, Greg owned a gallery and gift shop and was commissioned for private works as well. He never stopped painting and went on to work as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines.
Greg was active in his community as a former officer in the Jaycees, President/Actor with the Union County Players, and a Sunday school teacher.
A kind, caring, and compassionate soul, Greg always found the good in people and never faltered in sharing his love with friends, family, or even a stranger. He cared deeply for animals and was always known to stop to help a stray dog or cat, oftentimes adopting the pet as his own. Greg had his own expressive style, often garnering a second glance at his hairstyle or color, or his eclectic fashion choices, all of which never allowed us to forget he was one of a kind and a special person. One of his former middle school students may have summed it up best, "he was so positive and brought the best out of everyone. His spirit was contagious."
In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Madison McCain and her husband, Corey; four brothers, Jim Walters and his husband, David, Cary Walters and his wife, Lisa, Shane Walters and his partner, Markey, and Todd Walters and his wife, Kerry; two grandchildren, Caroline and Banks McCain; nieces and nephews, Jalee, Cameron, Avery, Hayley and Hayden.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
