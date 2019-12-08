Home

Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Episcopal Churchyard
Fletcher, NC
Gregory Goodman Obituary

Arden – Gregory Arthur Goodman, 85, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Fleshers Fairview Healthcare Center.
Mr. Goodman was born in Cabarrus County, NC to the late Jack and Julia Joyner Goodman. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, David and Thomas Goodman; a sister, Janie Goodman and an infant son, Baby Goodman.
Greg was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Carolina Mountain Club and he certainly loved nature and being outdoors.
He is survived by his three daughters, Laura McPeters (Bobby), Rosy Schultz, and Michelle Giroir (Edward); one sister, Martha Barnhardt; six grandchildren, Von Carmack (Ashley), Cristyl Hewitt (Eric), Codi Carmack, Alex Schultz (Hannah), Jordan Giroir and Edward Giroir and six great grandchildren, Ceara Carmack, Sophie Carmack, Sterling Carmack, Nate Goins, Dallas Hewitt and Callie Schultz.
The family would like to thank Mike O'Connor and all the special friends who have visited and meant so much to Greg over the past year.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian on Long Shoals Road followed by a graveside service at 12:00 PM at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org; Eliada Homes, www.eliada.org; or Sierra Club Foundation, www.sierraclubfoundation.org; or you may remember him best by taking a hike or planting a tree.
An online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times-News on Dec. 8, 2019
