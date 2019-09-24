|
FUQUAY-VARINA – Greta Boyd Baker, a longtime resident of Hendersonville, and much beloved by her family, passed away on September 20 after a period of declining health. She was 80 years old. She leaves behind a legacy of love, faith and a life well-lived.
She is the cherished wife and business partner of Edgar David Baker, MD, who preceded her in death approximately one year ago. Their marriage was one of a deep and abiding love for each other and their family. They were married for 60 years.
She is survived by her two children, Edgar David Baker, Jr. and his wife, Shonda, of Newnan, GA, and Susan Baker Weis and her husband, Steven, of Fuquay-Varina, NC.
Grammy Baker had a wonderful relationship with her grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by Morgan Elizabeth Weis and Alexander Baker Weis.
Greta was born the middle child of Jesse and Nora Boyd in Marion, KY. Raised on a farm, she learned the value of hard work and persistence that was a theme throughout her life. She is preceded in death by both her parents and her older brother, Freddie Hodges Boyd and survived by her younger sister, Sharon Boyd Summers and her husband, Rod.
Greta was a member of the Junior Welfare Club, the Forest Women's Club, the St. James Episcopal Church Altar Guild and served on the Henderson County Mental Health Board. Greta was an accomplished seamstress, cook, and business woman. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Following Greta's wishes, a Celebration of Life service will be held in spring 2020. An announcement will be made in the paper so that all may attend.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019