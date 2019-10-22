|
Grover Sherman Ward, age 85 of Zirconia, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at UNC Pardee Healthcare after a period of declining health. A Henderson County native, Grover was the son of the late John Runyan Ward and Minnie Caldonia Levi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clarence Ward, JC Ward and Jay Lee Ward; two sisters: Mae Ward Johnson and Ruth Ward; as well as his beloved son, Arnold Wyatt Ward.
Grover was the salt of the earth. He worked the land that has been in the Ward family for years and instilled not only in his children, but everyone that he worked with the importance of an honest and respectful work ethic. He will continue to be cherished, but never forgotten.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dollie Jackson Ward; his son Edward Sherman Ward and his wife Lisa, of Zirconia; two daughters, Norma Ward Mullinax and her husband, Jerry of Hendersonville and June Ward Beddingfield and her husband, Ben, of Zirconia; two sisters, Jannine Ward Simpson, and her husband Lawrence of Hendersonville and Geneva Ward Bollinger of Zirconia.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Thos. Shepherd's Church Street Chapel officiated by Jerry Mullinax. The family will receive friends from 1:00p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Grover's memory be directed to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, USA/[email protected].
