Harold Dean Crisp Sr, passed away peacefully with his family by his side and into the arms of his savior Jesus at the VA Medical Center in Asheville on August 27th after a brief illness.
A retired Lt of the Buncombe and Henderson County Sheriff's office and former owner operator of Crisp Dry Cleaners on Biltmore Avenue he was born on June 22, 1933 in Chester S.C. at his home. A disabled veteran of the United States Army who served overseas in Germany after WWII. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He was a member of the Biltmore Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. He was a proud member of Trinity Baptist Church and loved his Church Family especially Brother Ralph who was a life long friend. Harold loved life, especially all of his family and friends and his beloved wife of over 46 years, Wanda.
Harold was loved by everyone who met him. He had a sweet spirit and an unmatched zeal for life. He loved to travel and see the world and take pictures of everything. Once while on a trip to Washington D.C. with Family he took 17 pictures of the same squirrel. He loved going to Police conventions with Dean and bringing back bags full of give aways, sharing them with everyone. He so loved his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. He traveled with them and supported all of their activities. He loved serving people and he met everyone with a smile and "hello Brother". He was a star baseball player on the local Mill Teams in the 50's and had a knack for hitting a baseball.
His goal in life was to live everyday to the fullest. Along life's journey he had many adventures. He was baptized in the Jordan River in Israel, chased by a buffalo in Yellowstone and a moose in Maine. He even had his wallet lifted by a pick pocket on a bus in Mexico ( he recovered the wallet by stopping the bus and convincing the pick pocket that was not a good move). As a Lawman he busted moonshine stills, arrested bad men, been in shootouts, met Presidents, was a guest of Billy Graham at his home and had the honor of being Martin Luther King Jr's body guard. He was an honorary member of the Greer Police Department, Columbia Police Department, and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. He has delivered newspapers and has been featured on the front page of them. He loved all animals, especially cats and dogs. Early in life he would pick up every stray and take them home. He loved feeding squirrels, opossums, raccoons, and bears in his backyard. His mantra was "Live Life Full, and Die Empty"- he certainly did that! He will be deeply missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents Pearly (Percy) Crisp and Emma Jane Crisp, former wife, Mary W Crisp, brother Landford (Lank) Crisp, sisters Vic Hopson, Sue Fowler, Beverley Davis, Charlene Ledford, Phyllis (Midgie) Bradley.
He is survived by his beloved wife Wanda B Crisp of the home; brother Charles Crisp of S.C.; son, Harold Dean Crisp Jr; daughter in law, Kim M Crisp; daughter, Janet Rebecca Crisp and her partner Ricky Allen; grandchildren Adam Crisp, his wife Ashley, Andrew Crisp, his wife Morgan, Kyle Wilson, his wife Kerrie and Samantha Gajdik, her partner Craig Lunsford; great grandchildren, 3 sets of twins, Parker and Addie, Josie and Ada, Beckham and Miller and Everlee-Grace Dyer and Wyatt Wilson, as well as many nieces and nephews whom he all loved.
Services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville on Sunday, August 30th at 2:00 PM. Dr. Ralph Sexton will officiate with Pastor Allen Rash. Everyone is invited to attend and they have plenty of masks (which are required in the church) and room for social distancing. Due to the COVID restrictions, there will be no visitation. Interment will immediately follow at New Salem Cemetery in Skyland. The family will stay at the cemetery to greet folks following the interment.
Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 216 Shelburne Road, Asheville, NC 28806. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the Crisp family and a memorial register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com.