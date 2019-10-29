|
|
Harold Dean Middleton, 64 of Hendersonville, died on Monday, October 13, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, Bolivia, NC after bravely fighting pancreatic cancer for 18 months. He was the son of the late Kenneth Randall and Edith Idella Middleton. He is survived by his wife Brenda and his brother
Randall Bruce Middleton and sister Ava Denise Praytor. Living and working in the Henderson area as a carpenter and voluntary fireman. He and His wife often vacationed on the beaches of Shallotte, NC. Where they came to love the ocean and shell collecting eventually taken up residence. He had a heart for people in need and donated to the local food bank. He witness for Jesus to people at work and the community with the experiences of his own life. He said he had a good life and savior so to get right with Jesus and he would see you in heaven.
A celebration of life soiree will be held at the Mount Gilead Church community center at 5215 Old Haywood Road, Mills River Sunday November 3 at 3:00pm. You all come.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019