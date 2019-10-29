Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Dean Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Dean Middleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Dean Middleton Obituary
Harold Dean Middleton, 64 of Hendersonville, died on Monday, October 13, 2019 at SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, Bolivia, NC after bravely fighting pancreatic cancer for 18 months. He was the son of the late Kenneth Randall and Edith Idella Middleton. He is survived by his wife Brenda and his brother
Randall Bruce Middleton and sister Ava Denise Praytor. Living and working in the Henderson area as a carpenter and voluntary fireman. He and His wife often vacationed on the beaches of Shallotte, NC. Where they came to love the ocean and shell collecting eventually taken up residence. He had a heart for people in need and donated to the local food bank. He witness for Jesus to people at work and the community with the experiences of his own life. He said he had a good life and savior so to get right with Jesus and he would see you in heaven.
A celebration of life soiree will be held at the Mount Gilead Church community center at 5215 Old Haywood Road, Mills River Sunday November 3 at 3:00pm. You all come.
Published in The Times-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.